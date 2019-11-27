Three more booked for defaming woman

Police booked three more persons on Monday in the case of defaming Sonali Pradeep, who expressed her interest in contesting for the post of Coimbatore Corporation Mayor as an AIADMK candidate in the upcoming local body elections.

The accused posted defamatory content under the Facebook profile names of ‘Shabbir Khan’, ‘Razya Abdul Wahab’ and ‘Thalapathi Patel’, the police said.

On Monday, a DMK functionary from Erode, R. Ragupathy, was arrested in connection with the case.

VCK submits petition

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) submitted a complaint petition against actor and choreographer Gayathri Raghuram for her defamatory comments on VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.

The members submitted the petition at the Second Judicial Magistrate here on Tuesday.

Elderly couple found dead in Tiruppur

An elderly couple were found hanging in their house at Veerapandi in Tiruppur on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Palanisamy (78) and Muthulakshmi (68). Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State's helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.