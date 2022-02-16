Three more arrested in Nallur murder case

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested three more persons in connection with the Nallur murder case.

The arrested were identified as V. Balaji Saravanan (21), H. Ajith (23) and M.A. Siraj (21). A total of four persons allegedly provided weapons to the accused on Sunday, including the sickle that was used to decapitate the victim. The fourth person is absconding. With the latest arrests, the number of persons who were arrested in the case rose to seven. All the seven accused were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the murder of M. Sathish (25) of Mayiladuthurai district, who was working in an embroidery firm in Tiruppur. He was allegedly beheaded by the gang members during a brawl at Serangadu late on Sunday. The victim’s colleague, D. Ranjith (20) of Tiruchi district, was allegedly stabbed by the gang.

On Tuesday, the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police had arrested Ram alias M. Ramkumar (25), S. Subaprakash alias ‘Mokkai’ Prakash (23), S. Manikandan alias ‘Psycho’ Mani and R. Sathishkumar (25) in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, VCK Tiruppur north district secretary A. Tamilvendhan on Wednesday demanded that the murder of the Dalit youth required further investigation by either the Crime Branch CID or the Central Bureau of Investigation.

However, the police investigations did not reveal any caste-related motive behind the murder as the deceased, injured and the accused met for the first time only on Sunday and all were allegedly in an inebriated state during the crime.