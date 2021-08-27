Three more arrested in Kangeyam abduction case

Tiruppur

27 August 2021 00:11 IST

Tiruppur District Police arrested three more persons in connection with the Kangeyam abduction case on Thursday.

The police said that Balamurugan, who was one of the seven-member gang that abducted a 22-year-old man in Kangeyam on Sunday and released him for a ₹ 3 crore ransom, was arrested in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday. Police also picked up Karthikeyan and Prakash for allegedly providing shelter for Balamurugan. The three accused were remanded in judicial custody.

