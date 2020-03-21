Three more arrested for misappropriation of ₹ 33 crore

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore City Police on Saturday arrested four persons in the case related to alleged misappropriation of money to the tune of ₹ 33 crore from Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s (TMB) Tiruchi Road branch here.

The arrested have been identified as Nandakumar (39), Krishnakumar (52) and Selvakumar (37), all from Selakarichal.

They were produced before the seventh judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The CCB had arrested four others involved in the case, Sivasubramaniam, who worked as Assistant General Manager (AGM) of TMB’s Tiruchi Road branch, Mahesh, a middleman from Sulur, Pandian, an engineer appointed by the bank and Gomathi, a businesswoman from Selakarichal, on January 31 this year based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi Prasad, the current AGM of Tiruchi Road branch.

The alleged financial misappropriation was found in an internal auditing by the bank following which Sivasubramaniam was removed from the post.

Documents forged

Investigation by the CCB team lead by inspector A. Ravi and sub-inspector K. Yamuna found that 33 accused including the seven arrested entered into a criminal conspiracy, forged documents and committed cheating and criminal breach of trust for the alleged financial misappropriation.

CCB officials were taking initiatives to arrest the remaining 26 accused in the case.