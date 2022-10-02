Three-month study on eco-tourism in the Nilgiris will begin soon, says Tourism Dept. Principal Secretary

A consultant will be appointed to study its strengths and crises, says B. Chandra Mohan

The Tourism Department of Tamil Nadu is in the process of appointing a consultant to study the positives and negatives of eco-tourism in the Nilgiris, Principal Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said on Saturday here. He said a three-month study would soon be conducted to check several parameters for tourism activities. Addressing the gathering at the annual general meet of The Planters' Association (PAT), Coimbatore, in the city, he said, "The Nilgiris is going through a crisis.

There are some towns that accept tourists beyond their carrying capacity. However, a large number of homestays are coming up across the district without any regulatory framework, which leads to issues." So, a study would be held to turn the Nilgiris into the “most-happening eco-tourism zone”.

“We would develop a master plan and frame policies for the same,” he added. "The last such committee was formed nearly 50 years ago. It is high time the wage fixation process for plantations is reviewed at least once in 50 years," he added.

PAT Vice-Chairman T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, Secretary Pradeep Kumar, President of United Planters' Association of South India (UPASI) Jeffry Rebello, and several other members of the associations were present at the meeting.