Three minors among nine arrested under POCSO Act in Udumalpet

Published - May 13, 2024 05:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons including three minor boys were arrested under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act) in Udumalpet on charges of rape and impregnation of a minor girl.

Acting on a complaint from the girl’s grandparents, the Udumalpet All Women Police arrested Jaikaleeswaran (19), Madhankumar (19), Bharanikumar (21), Prakash (24), Nandagopal (19), Bhava Bharathi (22) and the boys aged 14, 15 and 16 years respectively.

The grandparents had admitted the girl to a hospital noticing her discomfort and she was found to be in the fourth month of pregnancy. The accused had allegedly been harassing the 17-year-old girl for months.

Relatives of the affected girl called upon senior police officials to take stringent action against the accused and sought security for the girl.

All the nine accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. The three minor boys were housed in the Observation Home, Coimbatore.

