Three men pose as police personnel, rob Tiruchi native of 500 gm gold in Coimbatore

August 06, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Peelamedu police have launched a search for three unidentified persons who posed as police personnel and robbed a man of 500 gm of gold jewellery in Coimbatore last week.

Abdul Razaak (47), a native of Samayapuram in Tiruchi district, in his complaint to the police on Saturday alleged that on August 3 he received six gold chains weighing half kg from a passenger who arrived from Singapore, near the Coimbatore International Airport. Three men in khaki intercepted him when he was walking from the airport to Avinashi Road. After introducing themselves as policemen, they forcibly took him inside their car and sped away. During the transit, the men demanded Mr. Razaak to hand over the gold chains to them. They threatened to kill him when he refused to part with the chains. After snatching the gold chains from Mr. Razaak, they left him on a road at Bhavani in Erode district around 11 p.m., the police said.

The police are also verifying the claim of Razaak, the source of the half kg of gold, and whether it was smuggled from Singapore to Coimbatore.

Man booked for derogatory post

The Rathinapuri police in Coimbatore have booked a man for posting derogatory remarks about religions. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Ali Jinnah, a resident of Karumbukadai. According to the police, one of the posts by Jinnah on Facebook could promote enmity between different groups and religions. He was booked under Sections 153 (A) (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.