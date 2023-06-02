Three men killed as huge steel hoarding crashes in Coimbatore

June 02, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - COIMBATORE

Three workers were crushed to death when a huge hoarding that they were erecting collapsed at Thekkalur near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Gunasekaran, 52, Kumar, 40, and Sekar, 45, of Jalakandapuram in Salem district.

Gust of wind

The police said the workers came under the heavy steel panels of the hoarding that crashed in the impact of a sudden gust of wind and rain.

Local residents said the hoarding of a jewellery showroom was being replaced with that of a furniture company when the incident occurred.

The Karumathampatti police have registered a case. They are examining whether the contractor had started the work after obtaining the structural stability certificate from the authorities concerned. The police are also investigating whether the additional weight of the replaced hoarding was the reason for the crash.

As per the norms, the structural stability certificate for roadside hoardings has to be renewed every year, official sources said.

