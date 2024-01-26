ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of a family end lives in Salem

January 26, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family end their lives in Salem district on Friday evening.

C. Venkateswaran (54), a resident of Indira Nagar near Masinaickenpatti in Salem, was a trader. His wife is V. Nirmala (50), and the couple has a son, Rishi Keshavan, 30, and a daughter, Pooja, 23.

On Friday, Nirmala went to a hospital to see her relatives. In the evening, around 6 p.m., she returned to the house and found the door open. On entering the house, she found Venkateswaran, Rishi, and Pooja, dead. She raised an alarm, and nearby residents came to the spot and informed Ammapet police. The police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The Ammapet police registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that investigations are on to find out the reasons for their extreme step.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US