Three members of a family end lives in Erode

Three of a family, a woman and her two daughters, end their lives here on Friday evening.

Zaheer Hussain of Royal Layout in Karungalpalayam was married to Haseena and has two daughters, Ayisha Fatima, a class 11 student, and Jana Fathima, a class 8 student at a government school in the area. He is a vegetable trader and also works as a supplier at a hotel near the bus stand in the evening. Police said he suffered loss in his business and Haseena had also borrowed money from self-help groups. Both could not return the money and were in stress, police said.

In the morning, a dispute broke between the couple and he left for work. In the evening, he tried to reach her over the mobile number. Since she did not attend the call, he alerted neighbours who broke open the door and found the three dead. Karungalpalayam police sent the bodies to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for postmortem.

Police also retrieved a suicide note written in Urdu from the house in which the girls asked their father not to consume alcohol. Police suspect debt could be the reason for their extreme decision. But, only after a detailed inquiry the exact reason would be known, they added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)