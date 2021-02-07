Three Maoist sympathisers held under UAPA

Salem

The Salem District Police during the early hours of Sunday arrested three Maoist sympathisers on charges of raising anti-government slogans during the funeral of ‘Maoist’ Manivasakam.

S. Selvaraj, A. Balan and K. Srinivasan were arrested from their residences on a case registered under various sections, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for raising the ‘anti-government slogans.’

The funeral was held in October 2019 at Manivasakam’s native village Ramamoorthi Nagar near Omalur and several Maoist sympathisers offered their respects. Slogans were raised against the government and they allegedly vowed to avenge Manivasakam’s death, police said.

Based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer of KN Pudur, the Thivettipatti police registered a case under various sections including sections under UAPA. A special team arrested the accused on Sunday. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, six persons have already been arrested in this connection.

A. Balan and K. Srinivasan were functionaries of People’s Front. The organisation claimed that the arrests were made to intimidate them from continuing their campaign against the BJP.