Coimbatore

Three lakh Muslims offer prayers from their homes

Muslims offering special prayers on the terrace of their residence at Jagirammapalayam in Salem on Monday.

Around three lakh Muslims prayed at home on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, said a release from the Coimbatore District United Jama-ath.

The faithful prayed at home just as they had been doing for the last 60 days, including on Fridays when they go to the mosques to participate in the Jum’ah prayer. The release said that three lakh Muslims resided in over 95,000 houses in Coimbatore. Of those more than 60,000 houses had prayer facilities for four or more persons and there they prayed together on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier in the day, the Muslims engaged in charity work and gave away gifts and food in parcels, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions, the release added.

Celebrations low key in Salem

S.R. Anwar, Mutawalli from Salem Jamia Masjid Trust Board, said the celebrations were low key in Salem this year. “Prayers were held in small groups on the terrace of homes. As shops remained closed, families could not buy new clothes for Ramzan. We advised people not to hug each other after the prayers. People were also advised to use hand sanitisers and follow other precautionary measures.”

