Three kumkis deployed to capture wild elephant in Erode district, to return, after operation is suspended

January 30, 2023 - ERODE

Three kumki elephants that were deployed in an operation to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills, returned to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Sunday.

The elephant Karuppan, had caused extensive damage to crops in Talavadi and Jerahalli Forest Ranges, which fall under the Hasanur Division of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and was also involved in conflicts with humans. ‘Operation Black’ was planned to capture Karuppan, and translocation was initiated. Three kumkis, Kapil Dev, Muthu and Kaleem, were deployed from ATR, and over 100 Forest Department staff were involved in the operation. Though veterinarians fired tranquilizer darts on January 14 and 19, the darted elephant was not completely sedated and went deep into the forest. The Forest Department subsequently suspended the operation, stating that the use of another medicine (tranquilizer) would be studied for the initiative.

On Sunday, the three kumkis were loaded into trucks at the Diginarai Rangasamy Kovil area and were ready to be sent to ATR. However, as news of their removal spread, village residents gathered at the spot and demanded that the kumkis to be stationed there until Karuppan was captured.

Forest Range Officers and police personnel then held talks with the village residents. They told the protestors that the alternative medicine for tranquilising the elephant would arrive only on February 6 and hence they were sending the kumkis back. They assured the residents that kumkis from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) would be deployed once the operation was resumed. The residents then allowed the vehicles to proceed to Topslip in Pollachi.