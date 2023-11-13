Three killed in two separate accidents in Erode district

November 13, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - ERODE

Three persons lost their lives in two separate accidents that took place in Erode district, on the night of Sunday, November 12, 2023 and early on Monday morning.

Police said M. Rajkumar, 25, of Ram Nagar in Gobichettipalayam, was working at a garment manufacturing unit while his friend, M. Naveenkumar, 23, of Vandipettai, was an electrician. At 3 a.m. on Monday, both were on a two-wheeler, and Naveenkumar was riding pillion. While nearing the Kamatchi Amman Temple in Modachur on the Gobichettipalayam – Kunnathur Road, Rajkumar lost control of the vehicle and rammed the temple wall.

Rajkumar died on the spot, while Naveenkumar was rescued by road users and admitted to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore, but he died on the way. The body was taken to the GH in Gobichettipalayam. A case has been registered.

In another incident, Saranya, 22, died on the spot after the two-wheeler in which she was riding pillion, was hit by a car at the Gopipalayam Junction on the Gobichettipalayam – Sathyamangalam road, on Sunday night.

Police said three persons: Gokulraj, 24, of K. Mettupalayam along with the victim and Abinaya, 22, of Kurumandur, all three working at a spinning mill, watched a movie at a theatre and were returning home. All three suffered injuries, but Saranya died on the way to hospital while the other two were admitted to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam. The car turned involved had turned turtle, and four persons, reportedly in an inebriated condition, suffered injuries.

The Kadathur police have registered a case and are investigating.

