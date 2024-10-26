ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in Tiruppur as car rams parked lorry

Published - October 26, 2024 02:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Two sisters among the deceased; the trio in the car were travelling from Bengaluru to Coimbatore when the accident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

Two sisters from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu were among three killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in rammed a stationary lorry at Palankarai in Avinashi Station limits in Tiruppur district in the early hours on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Aparna, 26, of IOB Colony at Marudamalai in Coimbatore, who was a final-year MBA student at IIM Raipur; her sister Hema, 21, an engineering student at an private college in the city; and Monish Babu, 28, said to be the former’s acquaintance who drove the car.

They were reportedly returning to Coimbatore from Bengaluru when the accident took place, which the police suspect was due to poor visibility.

The Avinashi police shifted the bodies retrieved from the mangled car to the Government Hospital, Avinashi, for postmortem examination. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lorry driver Rahuman Khan, 24, of Karumbukadai in Coimbatore was detained for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US