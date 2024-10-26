Two sisters from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu were among three killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in rammed a stationary lorry at Palankarai in Avinashi Station limits in Tiruppur district in the early hours on Saturday (October 26, 2024).

The deceased were identified as Aparna, 26, of IOB Colony at Marudamalai in Coimbatore, who was a final-year MBA student at IIM Raipur; her sister Hema, 21, an engineering student at an private college in the city; and Monish Babu, 28, said to be the former’s acquaintance who drove the car.

They were reportedly returning to Coimbatore from Bengaluru when the accident took place, which the police suspect was due to poor visibility.

The Avinashi police shifted the bodies retrieved from the mangled car to the Government Hospital, Avinashi, for postmortem examination. A case has been registered.

The lorry driver Rahuman Khan, 24, of Karumbukadai in Coimbatore was detained for questioning.