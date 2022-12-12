Three killed in separate road accidents in Salem and Namakkal districts

December 12, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Salem and Namakkal districts on Sunday evening.

In the first accident, Arulkumar (24) and K. Vallarasu (30), residents of Pappampalayam near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district, were returning to their village from Odapalli after work on Sunday evening. Arul drove the moped with Vallarasu on the pillion. When they were nearing Muniappan Kovil Road, a truck hit them from behind and sped away. The two died on the spot. On information, Pallipalayam police recovered the bodies and sent them to Palliapalyam Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating. Arul is survived by his wife and son, and Vallarasu is survived by his wife, and two children.

In the second accident, P. Anbumani (24) of Kadavur in Karur district was killed on the spot after an omnibus hit his motorcycle on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway. The deceased was working in a private finance company in Salem. The Ammapet police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.

