Three killed in separate accidents in Salem, Krishnagiri

December 20, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Salem

Three persons were killed in separate accidents in Salem and Krishnagiri districts on Tuesday.

According to the police, A. Abdul Khan (35) of Annathanapatti and his friend Manush (42) of Linemedu were heading from Attur to Salem on a moped on Monday. While they reached Sanniyasigundu, a private college bus collided with the moped. The two sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Tuesday, Abdul Khan succumbed to his injuries. The Kitchipalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second case, T. Muralidharan (34) of Mallupatti in Dharmapuri district was heading to Hosur on a motorcycle on Monday. While he was near Sanamavu on Hosur-Uddanapalli Road, a truck that came from the opposite side hit the bike. Muralidharan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Uddanapalli police have registered a case.

A. Anto Hentri Hardas (26) of Sesurajipuram near Anchetty in Krishnagiri was riding his motorcycle on the Denkanikottai-Hosur Road on Sunday evening. While he reached B. Chettipatti, a truck that was moving in the front took a sudden turn, and the bike hit the truck. In the accident, Anto sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Denkanikottai Government Hospital and later referred to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. On Monday, he succumbed to his injuries. The Kelamangalam police have registered a case.