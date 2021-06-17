Three killed in road accident near Thoppur

DHARMAPURI

17 June 2021 22:24 IST

Three men were killed in a road accident near Thoppur ghat road on Friday.

The deceased were identified as N. Eswaran (38), R. Swaminathan (33), and U. Selvaraj (37) from Eruppalli village, near Edappadi, in Salem.

According to the police, the deceased along with four others from Salem had travelled to Dharmapuri in four bikes for consuming liquor. The group reportedly after consuming liquor were returning to Salem. They had also purchased liquor bottles, police said.

A truck, which was coming in the opposite direction, collided with two motorcycles after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased succumbed to injuries at the accident spot itself. S. Raju, who was riding pillion in one of the bikes, sustained injuries, police said. Truck driver Eswaran and co-driver Jagadeswaran also sustained injuries in the incident.

On information, Thoppur police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Police have registered a case and are investigating.