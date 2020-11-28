Three killed in road accident in Salem

Three persons died in an accident in Mallur during the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Jagadish (27), Karthikeyan (20) and Parthasarathi (20).

Jagadish was taking his friends on a two-wheeler from Thotilpatti to attend his sister’s wedding in Mallur when the vehicle collided with a government bus.

Parthasarathi and Karthikeyan died on the spot.

Though Jagadish was rushed to the Salem government hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Mallur police registered a case.