Three killed in road accident in Salem

Three persons, including two migrant workers from Kolkata, died in a road accident near Sankari here in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said a vehicle with 45 migrant workers from Kolkata was heading towards Kerala when one of its tyres got punctured near Kaliyanoor Pirivu.

The driver of the vehicle, Salman (27), and migrant workers Akthar (26) and Deepak (30), were trying to fix the problem when a truck loaded with bags of cement rammed their vehicle from behind. Salman died on the spot. Akthar died on the way to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and Deepak died at the hospital.

Sankari police registered a case against the driver of the truck, Raja Mannar. According to police, he was also injured and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

