Three killed in road accident in Dharmapuri

Three persons were killed after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by a van at Nallampalli here on Friday evening.

The deceased has been indentified as Perumal (29) , Thirugnanam (26) and Boopesh (30). The accident happened when they were crossing the Palayam Pudur Four Road Junction, when a van from Chennai to Salem hit their vehicle. In the impact, all the three were thrown out of the vehicle. While Perumal died on the spot, Thirugnanam and Boopesh, died at the Government Hospital at Dharmapuri. Relatives staged a protest on the national highway demanding a flyover at the junction and also closure of the Tasmac shop in the area.

DSP Vinod, Thoppur Inspector Sharmila Banu and Nallampalli Tahsildar Senthil held talks with the protesters. They assured to take up the issue with the district administration after which the protest was withdrawn. Vehicle movement on Dharmapuri – Salem National Highway was affected for an hour. Thoppur police registered a case and a search is on for the van driver.