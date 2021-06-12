Three killed in road accident in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

12 June 2021 23:30 IST

One escapes with injuries

Three persons died after two scooters collided with a lorry at Masthigoundenpathi near K.G.Chavadi on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as K. Aishwarya (21) from Milekal at Kuniyamuthur, C. Ramakrishnan (19) alias Chandru, and P. Arunkumar (24) alias Lingesan from Kaliyapuram at K.G. Chavadi.

The accident took place at Masthigoundenpathi on Othakalmandapam - Velanthavalam road.

According to the police, Ramakrishnan and Aishwarya were travelling on a scooter on the stretch.

Arunkumar and his friend P. Sutheeshkumar (20) from Thirumalayampalayam also happened to travel on the stretch on a scooter. Sutheeshkumar, a relative of Aishwarya, saw her riding pillion with Ramakrishnan. He asked Arunkumar to chase them, the police said.

Seeing Arunkumar and Satheeshkumar chasing them, Ramakrishnan rode the scooter fast and collided with a lorry that came from Velanthavalam to Othakalmandapam. The lorry also hit the scooter rode by Arunkumar.

While Aishwarya and Ramakrishnan died on the spot, Arunkumar died later. Sutheeshkumar escaped with injuries.

The K.G.Chavadi police have booked the lorry driver Rashid of Malappuram district in Kerala.