July 30, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Three persons died as the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Samalpallam. Two of the victims were identified as Kamalesan and Mariappan of Kaveripattinam. The third victim could not be identified. Police have registered a case.

