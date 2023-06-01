Three killed in explosion at fireworks unit in Salem, six persons critical

June 01, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Salem

Three persons were killed and six others were fighting for their lives after crackers exploded in a fireworks unit in Salem on Thursday.

The police said K. Sathishkumar, 35, a resident of Sarkar Kollapatti near Salem Steel Plant, owned a licenced cracker manufacturing unit. Around 4.15 p.m., when Sathishkumar and others were working, the crackers exploded accidentally. In the impact of the explosion, three persons — Sathishkumar, S. Sendrayan, 50, and a woman (yet to be identified) — died on the spot.

Locals who heard the explosion alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters extinguished the flames after 30 minutes. The injured persons were taken to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Later, City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari; Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya; Salem West MLA R. Arul, of the PMK; and Revenue Department officials inspected the spot.

Sources at the hospital said the injured persons were V. Maheswari, 23; V. Menaka, 38; and M. Brindha, 28, all of whom sustained 60% burns; P. Vasantha, 45, who sustained 40% burns; and A. Prabakaran, 31, and R. Manimegalai, 36, who sustained 30% burns.

CM condoles deaths

In a release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced ₹3 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Arul said, “We urge the Chief Minister to announce ₹50 lakh in solatium each for the families of the deceased, and ₹10 lakh each for the injured.”

