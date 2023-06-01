HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed in explosion at fireworks unit in Salem, six persons critical

Police say the crackers exploded accidentally; Chief Minister has announced ₹3 lakh each for the family of deceased persons and ₹50,000 each for the injured persons

June 01, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Locals who heard the sound called the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after 30 minutes.

Locals who heard the sound called the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after 30 minutes. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons were killed and six others were fighting for their lives after crackers exploded in a fireworks unit in Salem on Thursday.

The police said K. Sathishkumar, 35, a resident of Sarkar Kollapatti near Salem Steel Plant, owned a licenced cracker manufacturing unit. Around 4.15 p.m., when Sathishkumar and others were working, the crackers exploded accidentally. In the impact of the explosion, three persons — Sathishkumar, S. Sendrayan, 50, and a woman (yet to be identified) — died on the spot.

Locals who heard the explosion alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Firefighters extinguished the flames after 30 minutes. The injured persons were taken to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Later, City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari; Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya; Salem West MLA R. Arul, of the PMK; and Revenue Department officials inspected the spot.

Sources at the hospital said the injured persons were V. Maheswari, 23; V. Menaka, 38; and M. Brindha, 28, all of whom sustained 60% burns; P. Vasantha, 45, who sustained 40% burns; and A. Prabakaran, 31, and R. Manimegalai, 36, who sustained 30% burns.

CM condoles deaths

In a release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced ₹3 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Arul said, “We urge the Chief Minister to announce ₹50 lakh in solatium each for the families of the deceased, and ₹10 lakh each for the injured.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.