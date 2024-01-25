ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in collisions in Thoppur ghat section in Dharmapuri

January 25, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

Three persons were killed in collisions involving three lorries and a car in the Thoppur ghat section in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage shared by the police showed that a heavily loaded speeding lorry rammed another lorry, which in turn hit another lorry in the front, causing it to plunge into the ravine, breaking through the bridge.

The speeding lorry caught fire and set ablaze a car that was also caught in the collision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The charred remains of three persons were retrieved from the accident site.

Two persons were injured. Following the accident, the police issued an advisory to vehicles run by travel agencies to delay their journey by a few hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US