Three killed in collisions in Thoppur ghat section in Dharmapuri

January 25, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - DHARMAPURI

Three persons were killed in collisions involving three lorries and a car in the Thoppur ghat section in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage shared by the police showed that a heavily loaded speeding lorry rammed another lorry, which in turn hit another lorry in the front, causing it to plunge into the ravine, breaking through the bridge.

The speeding lorry caught fire and set ablaze a car that was also caught in the collision.

The charred remains of three persons were retrieved from the accident site.

Two persons were injured. Following the accident, the police issued an advisory to vehicles run by travel agencies to delay their journey by a few hours.