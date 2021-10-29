Coimbatore

Three killed in car-lorry collision

Three persons travelling in a car were killed on the spot after their vehicle collided with a lorry on Bhavani – Mettur Road here in the late hours of Thursday.

Police said Devanadan (53) of Udayanur in Mettur in Salem district was a manager at a private company.

He along with his wife, Indirani (51), a doctor at the Government Primary Health Centre at Vanavasi in Mettur, and Sathyaseelan (24), who worked at the same hospital, were returning from Coimbatore to Mettur.

While nearing Kadappanallur junction, the car collided with the lorry. In the impact, the front portion of the car was completely damaged. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them to hospital. Bhavani police are investigating.


