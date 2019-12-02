Three killed in car-lorry collision

A couple and their one-and-a-half-year-old girl child were killed when the car in which they were travelling and a lorry collided in Sathyamangalam on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway here on Monday evening.

Selvam (35), a Sub-Inspector at the Special Task Force, Sathyamangalam, his wife Devipriya (32), daughter Janani, and another person were on their way to Bannari. While nearing Vadavalli bus stop at 5.15 p.m., the car and a lorry coming in the opposite direction collided. Selvam, Devipriya and Janani died on the spot.

The Sathyamangalam police recovered the bodies. The injured, who is yet to be identified, is admitted to the Government Hospital.