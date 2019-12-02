Three killed in car-lorry collision

A couple and their one-and-a-half-year-old girl child were killed when the car in which they were travelling and a lorry collided in Sathyamangalam on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway here on Monday evening.
Selvam (35), a Sub-Inspector at the Special Task Force, Sathyamangalam, his wife Devipriya (32), daughter Janani, and another person were on their way to Bannari. While nearing Vadavalli bus stop at 5.15 p.m., the car and a lorry coming in the opposite direction collided. Selvam, Devipriya and Janani died on the spot.
The Sathyamangalam police recovered the bodies. The injured, who is yet to be identified, is admitted to the Government Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.