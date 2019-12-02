Coimbatore

Three killed in car-lorry collision

more-in

A couple and their one-and-a-half-year-old girl child were killed when the car in which they were travelling and a lorry collided in Sathyamangalam on the Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway here on Monday evening.

Selvam (35), a Sub-Inspector at the Special Task Force, Sathyamangalam, his wife Devipriya (32), daughter Janani, and another person were on their way to Bannari. While nearing Vadavalli bus stop at 5.15 p.m., the car and a lorry coming in the opposite direction collided. Selvam, Devipriya and Janani died on the spot.

The Sathyamangalam police recovered the bodies. The injured, who is yet to be identified, is admitted to the Government Hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 10:51:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-killed-in-car-lorry-collision/article30142263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY