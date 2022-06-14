Three killed in an accident in Tiruppur

June 14, 2022 17:20 IST

Three persons, including a five-month-old infant, were killed in a road accident near Dharapuram on Monday.

According to police, Manikandan (33), a native of Permbalur, was travelling in car from Odaanchathiram to Perambalur along with his wife Podhumani (27) and two children. While crossing Salakadai in Mulanur near Dharapuram, Manikandan lost control of the car and rammed the divider.

Podhumani and the five-month-old infant suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Manikandan was rushed to a private hospital in Trichy, where he died on Tuesday morning. Their five-year-old daughter was admitted to the intensive care unit. Police suspects that the cause of death as the negligence, as Manikandan slept, while driving. The Mulanur police registered a case and investigation the accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement