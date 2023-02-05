HamberMenu
Three killed in accident near Tiruppur 

February 05, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died in an accident when a government bus collided with a car near Vellakoil here on Sunday.

Sources said the accident happened at Vellamadai near Vellakoil when a government bus from Coimbatore to Kumbakonam collided head-on with a car bound for Tiruppur. M. Lokeshwaran and M. Parimala, who travelled in the car, died on the spot, and M. Devi died on the way to hospital.

Three persons, who were injured, were taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore. The Vellakoil police sent the bodies for postmortem to the Government Hospital at Kangeyam. The police registered a case and further investigations are on.

