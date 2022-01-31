Three killed in accident near Dharapuram

COIMBATORE

31 January 2022 23:42 IST

Three persons were killed after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Monday.

The police said that J. Premalatha (40) of Kulasekarapattinam Street at Bodinayakanur in Theni district, her relative B. Kalyanasundaram (61) and car driver A. Nagaraj (26) were killed in the accident at Salakkadai on Dharapuram – Ottanchathiram road on Monday noon.

Advertising

Advertising

Premalatha’s daughter J. Subhadra (21) suffered serious injuries.

According to the police, the accident took place when they were heading to Coimbatore to drop Subhadra at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, where she is doing her second year under-graduation.

The police said that Nagaraj tried to overtake another vehicle on the left side on Salakkadai bridge and the car hit against the railings. It overturned and then collided with another vehicle, the police said.

Premalatha and Nagaraj died on the spot. Kalyanasundaram was rushed to the Government Hospital, Dharapuram, where he died without responding to treatment. Ms. Subhadra has been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. The Mulanur police have registered a case.