Three killed in accident near Anamalai

May 16, 2022 18:12 IST

Three persons were killed in an accident involving three motorcycles near Anamalai in Coimbatore district on Sunday evening.

The police said that S. Akilan (34) and his brother S. Madankumar (30) of Dharapuram and A. Mohankumar (21) of Vettaikaranpudur near Anaimalai were killed in the accident.

The accident took place at Kaliyapuram junction near Anamalai around 6.30 p.m. when Akilan and Madankumar were heading to Dharapuram.

According to the police, their two-wheeler collided with two motorcycles which Mohankumar and his friends G. Manikandan (31) of Kottur Road, Pollachi, B. Malaravan (33) of Kottur Malaiyandipattanam and J. Jagadeesh (29) of Vadugapalayam near Pollachi, rode.

All the six persons were thrown off the two-wheelers. Akilan, Madankumar and Mohankumar died on the spot in the impact of the collision.

The injured persons were taken to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, while the deceased were shifted to the Government Hospital, Vettaikaranpudur.

The police said that Jagadeesh was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for advanced medical care. The Anamalai police have registered a case in connection with the accident.