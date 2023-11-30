ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in accident in Salem

November 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed after a mini van collided with a parcel van in Salem on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Pudhupalayam flyover on the Chennai-Salem National Highway when the mini van was headed to Salem from Villupuram district.

Three persons in the mini van died on the spot. The driver of the parcel van S. Pechimuthu Pandian (41), a resident of Tirunelveli district, sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Vazhapadi Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as K. Sudharsanan (28), a resident of Mangalam in Villupuram district; A. Prakash (52), a resident of Mylapore in Chennai; and M. Praveen Kumar (26), a resident of Kazhuperumpakkam in Villupuram district. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating.

