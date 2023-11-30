HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed in accident in Salem

November 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed after a mini van collided with a parcel van in Salem on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Pudhupalayam flyover on the Chennai-Salem National Highway when the mini van was headed to Salem from Villupuram district.

Three persons in the mini van died on the spot. The driver of the parcel van S. Pechimuthu Pandian (41), a resident of Tirunelveli district, sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Vazhapadi Government Hospital.

The deceased were identified as K. Sudharsanan (28), a resident of Mangalam in Villupuram district; A. Prakash (52), a resident of Mylapore in Chennai; and M. Praveen Kumar (26), a resident of Kazhuperumpakkam in Villupuram district. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.