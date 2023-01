January 05, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Three persons including a 7-year-old boy from Irular community were fatally knocked down by a tipper lorry near Jegadevi here on Thursday.

The victims, Seenivasan (55), Sarasu (22) and her son Tamil, from Irular colony in MGR Nagar were returning on a moped from a fair price outlet when they were hit by the lorry. According to sources, the tipper lorry from a quarry was speeding, causing the accident.