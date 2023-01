January 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Three persons were fatally knocked down at Periyampatty near Palacode here on Wednesday. The victims were on a two-wheeler, when they were hit by a lorry. Manikandan (40), Lavanya and Indumathi, hailing from Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri and reportedly from the same family were killed on the spot, when their vehicle was hit by a lorry. Karimangalam police have registered a case.