Three killed as TNSTC bus collides with autorickshaw in Coimbatore

Three persons were killed after an autorickshaw and a TNSTC bus collided at Sowripalayam in the city on Sunday.

The police said that S. Isakimuthu (23) of Sowripalayam, R. Kalaivanan (23) of Puliyakulam and Prabakaran (56), who were travelling in the autorickshaw, were killed in the accident. Autorickshaw driver Gowtham (23) suffered serious injuries.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW East) said the accident took place near Kallarai Street at Sowripalayam at 4.25 p.m. The TNSTC bus plying on the route ‘S 4’ collided with the autorickshaw. Isakimuthu, Kalaivanan and Prabakaran died on the spot.

Passers-by pulled out Gowtham from the mangled remains of the autorickshaw and rushed him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The bodies of the deceased were also shifted to the CMCH. The TIW has registered a case and started investigation.