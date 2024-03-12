Three killed after sugarcane-laden lorry falls on van on Dhimban Ghat road in Erode district

March 12, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - ERODE

Three persons on board an omni van were killed, while three others suffered injuries after a sugarcane-laden lorry fell on their vehicle near the 27th hairpin bend on the Dhimbam Ghat Road in Erode district, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 passes through the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) from the Bannari check-post in the plains to Karapallam check-post near Hasanur in the hills. This includes the 15 km stretch from Bannari to Dhimbam Ghat Road, that has 27 hairpin bends.

The Karnataka-registered lorry was on its way from Talavadi to a private sugar mill in Sathyamangalam while the omni van was proceeding towards Nanjangud in Mysuru district. While negotiating the final 27th hairpin bend, the lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and the lorry fell on the omni van. The van was severely damaged and three persons, Kumar, 60, of Nambiyur, Selvam, 50, of Nayakkanur, and Chennaiyan, 55, of Kasipalayam, died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three others, Soundaraj, 60, of Kondamuthanur, Selvam, 63, of Moolakinarau and Manohar, 59, of Erode, suffered injuries and were rescued after two hours. The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam and later taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai. The bodies were taken to the Sathyamangalam GH.

Traffic snarls ensued on both the sides of the road and police personnel were deputed to regulate the movement of vehicles .The Hasanur police are conducting an investigation into the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.