Three injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Salem

Published - November 07, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house on Wednesday.

V. Arjunan (73), a resident of Navalur near Veeraganoor, went to his relative’s house on Wednesday. Due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder in the house, it exploded. On seeing the fire, local residents P. Chiranjeevi (50), A. Sakthivel (35) and C. Tamilarasan (20) tried to extinguish the fire. At that time, another cylinder in the house exploded and the trio sustained grievous injuries. On information, the Fire and Rescue Service Services personnel to the spot, extinguished the fire, rescued the injured, and admitted them to Attur Government Hospital. The condition of Chiranjeevi is said to be critical. The Veeraganoor police registered a case and are investigating.

