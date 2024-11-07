 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Salem

Published - November 07, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house on Wednesday.

V. Arjunan (73), a resident of Navalur near Veeraganoor, went to his relative’s house on Wednesday. Due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder in the house, it exploded. On seeing the fire, local residents P. Chiranjeevi (50), A. Sakthivel (35) and C. Tamilarasan (20) tried to extinguish the fire. At that time, another cylinder in the house exploded and the trio sustained grievous injuries. On information, the Fire and Rescue Service Services personnel to the spot, extinguished the fire, rescued the injured, and admitted them to Attur Government Hospital. The condition of Chiranjeevi is said to be critical. The Veeraganoor police registered a case and are investigating.

Published - November 07, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.