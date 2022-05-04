Three injured in balcony collapse in Salem

Heavy rain lashed the district on Tuesday evening

Three persons suffered injuries after the balcony of a house collapsed following heavy rain on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain lashed Salem on Tuesday evening and several areas were inundated. During the early hours of Wednesday, the balcony of a house in Shevapet collapsed and three persons suffered injuries. Neighbours alerted the Fire and Rescue Services, Police and 108 ambulance services. Three persons were rescued from the debris and rushed to Government hospital nearby.

An average rainfall of 7.89 mm was recorded in the district on Wednesday. According to the officials, 37.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Salem, 28 mm in Kadayampatti, 20 mm in Omalur, 16 mm at Anaimadavu, 9.2 mm at Sankari, 5.6 mm at Edappadi, 1 mm at Yercaud and 1 mm at Attur.

The recent rain has increased inflow to Mettur dam. According to the Public Works Department officials, the water level in the dam was 105.8 ft, against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 72,562 mcft. The outflow was maintained at 1,500 cusecs.