Three injured in attack in Salem

January 25, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A lathe workshop owner and two of his workers sustained grievous injuries after they were attacked by three unidentified gang members here on Wednesday.

Sivakumar, 45, of Moolapillaiyar Kovil Road in Pallapatti, had leased his house to a couple Babu and Nandhini. The couple were insisting that Sivakumar sell the house to them which he refused. A dispute broke out between Sivakumar and Babu and neighbours pacified them.

At 6 a.m., when Sivakumar was working at his lathe, three masked men came there and started attacking him with billhooks. When two workers, Baskar and Sarathi attempted to stop the gang, they, too, were attacked. Neighbours rushed to the spot and raised alarm after which the three escaped. The three were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital and were undergoing treatment. Pallapatti police are inquiring.

