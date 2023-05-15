Three injured in accidents at Yercaud

May 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Salem

Three people sustained injuries in separate accidents in Yercaud on Monday.

R. Ezhumalai (33), a resident of Pattipadi near Yercaud, was injured when the hollow-brick laden truck he was driving from Salem to Yercaud fell off a 20-foot pit. Kuppan (50) of Pattipadi who was also in the vehicle was injured in the accident.

They were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Yercaud police registered a case and are investigating.

Similarly, Peter (60), a resident of Kodaikanal, who came to Yercaud in his car was injured when a boulder fell on the vehicle at the second hairpin bend.

