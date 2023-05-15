ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in accidents at Yercaud

May 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people sustained injuries in separate accidents in Yercaud on Monday.

R. Ezhumalai (33), a resident of Pattipadi near Yercaud, was injured when the hollow-brick laden truck he was driving from Salem to Yercaud fell off a 20-foot pit. Kuppan (50) of Pattipadi who was also in the vehicle was injured in the accident.

They were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Yercaud police registered a case and are investigating.

Similarly, Peter (60), a resident of Kodaikanal, who came to Yercaud in his car was injured when a boulder fell on the vehicle at the second hairpin bend.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US