HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three injured in accidents at Yercaud

May 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people sustained injuries in separate accidents in Yercaud on Monday.

R. Ezhumalai (33), a resident of Pattipadi near Yercaud, was injured when the hollow-brick laden truck he was driving from Salem to Yercaud fell off a 20-foot pit. Kuppan (50) of Pattipadi who was also in the vehicle was injured in the accident.

They were admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Yercaud police registered a case and are investigating.

Similarly, Peter (60), a resident of Kodaikanal, who came to Yercaud in his car was injured when a boulder fell on the vehicle at the second hairpin bend.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.