ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured as car hits two-wheeler, pedestrian in Salem

January 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students and a man suffered injuries after a car hit them near the Five Roads Junction in Salem on Wednesday.

The car, which was proceeding from Salem Railway Junction to New Bus Stand, hit a motorcycle on which Krithika (19) of Chinna Pudur and Sivaranjini (18) of Thiruvakavundanur were proceeding to their college. Both fell down and suffered injuries. The car then hit a pedestrian, Karikalan (50) of Kandampatti, and rammed into wall. Though the driver attempted to move the vehicle, the public who had gathered in large numbers beat the driver and another person in the car. The men in the car were identified as K. Vijay (26) and M. Arul ( 35) and were allegedly in an inebriated condition. They were taken to the Suramangalam Police Station.

The girls and the man were admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US