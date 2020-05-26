Three including nurse test positive in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

26 May 2020 22:32 IST

A 32-year-old nurse at the Hosur Government Hospital and two others tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

Travel history

The nurse reportedly travelled back from Nagercoil with her husband last week. She had assisted in swab collection of the last COVID-19 positive patient, a call-taxi driver, who had returned from Bengaluru.

Deputy Director of Health V.Govindan told The Hindu the nurse had her PPE on, while collecting the swab. “But we do not know, if it was the travel history to Nagercoil.”

A second person, who was in contact with the call-taxi driver, also tested positive on Tuesday. The person was the apartment owner, where the call-taxi driver was staying.

The third positive case is that of a lorry driver from Vanniyambadi. The driver had delivered goods from Bengaluru to Chennai and had returned to his mother’s house in Hosur. He had tested positive on Tuesday.

With three fresh cases, the number of active cases in the district had gone up to 7 as of Tuesday.

Isolated

The infected persons have been admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward at the ESI Hospital in Hosur. Incidentally, a majority of cases have been reported from Hosur.