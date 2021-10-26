Coimbatore

Three, including minor, held for murder in Uthukuli

The Uthukuli police on Monday arrested three persons, including a 17-year-old boy, on charges of murdering a man.

According to the police, Pragadeesh (19), Subash (20), the minor boy and five others were part of a gang that had parked their two-wheelers on the pathway at S. Periyapalayam in Uthukuli on Sunday.

At 4 p.m., M. Gopal (35), a tailor at a garment company, and his friend G. Eswaran (29) confronted the gang that was allegedly inebriated and asked it to clear the pathway. Later, the two proceeded to a Tasmac outlet at Koolipalayam.

When they returned from the Tasmac outlet at 6.45 p.m., the gang waylaid them and engaged in a verbal altercation. One of the gang members allegedly broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Gopal on his back. Eswaran was hit on the head with a broken bottle.

While Gopal died on the way to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur, Eswaran received treatment for his head injury, the police said.

The Uthukuli police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and nabbed three of the eight accused on Monday. The minor was sent to a Juvenile Observation Home, while the other two were remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, according to the police.


