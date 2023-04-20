Three including manager of private bank arrested for embezzling ₹ 81 lakh in Coimbatore

April 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

TIRUPPUR The Crime Branch police have arrested a manager of a private bank and two others on charges of embezzling ₹ 81 lakh, by replacing jewellery that had been reclaimed, with fake ornaments.

In a complaint lodged with the crime branch police, the branch head of the private bank Saran Sivakumar said the discrepancy in accounts pertaining to settlement of jewellery loans between 2019 and 2021 was detected during audit process.

After receiving the final payment from customers for reclaiming their jewellery, the accused trio - the then Manager Siva (29) of Udumalpet, gold appraiser , Pongupalayam Prabu (32), and another employee Viswanathan (32) of Kunnathur were found to have embezzled the payments without settling the transaction by placing fake ornaments in the locker.

