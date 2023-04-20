ADVERTISEMENT

Three including manager of private bank arrested for embezzling ₹ 81 lakh in Coimbatore

April 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR The Crime Branch police have arrested a manager of a private bank and two others on charges of embezzling ₹ 81 lakh, by replacing jewellery that had been reclaimed, with fake ornaments.

In a complaint lodged with the crime branch police, the branch head of the private bank Saran Sivakumar said the discrepancy in accounts pertaining to settlement of jewellery loans between 2019 and 2021 was detected during audit process.

After receiving the final payment from customers for reclaiming their jewellery, the accused trio - the then Manager Siva (29) of Udumalpet, gold appraiser , Pongupalayam Prabu (32), and another employee Viswanathan (32) of Kunnathur were found to have embezzled the payments without settling the transaction by placing fake ornaments in the locker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US